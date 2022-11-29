News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband

Senegal captain remembers Diop with special armband

November 29, 2022 22:21 IST
Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly dons an armband that has "19" on it -- Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

IMAGE: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly dons an armband that has "19" on it -- Diop's shirt number with Senegal. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago.

 

Koulibaly donned the armband in his team's decisive Group A game against Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarter-final.

Koulibaly's armband has "19" on it -- Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal's top scorer in World Cup finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
