FIFA World Cup PIX: Dutch down Qatar to top Group A

Last updated on: November 29, 2022 22:45 IST
IMAGES from the Group A match played between the Netherlands and Qatar on Tuesday.

The Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal

IMAGE: The Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Cody Gakpo continued his prolific run with a third goal in as many games and Frenkie de Jong also scored as the Netherlands beat hosts Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday to finish top of World Cup Group A.

 

Gakpo’s powerful 26th-minute strike came after passes from Memphis Depay and Davy Klaassen, and De Jong was quickest to react in the 50th minute when Depay's shot from point-blank range was well saved by Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

The Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk and Qatar's Almoez Ali 

IMAGE: The Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk and Qatar's Almoez Ali. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Dutch, who finished on seven points, await the outcome of the Group B matches later on Tuesday to discover the identity of their last-16 opponents on Saturday.

The Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong is challenged by Qatar's Pedro Miguel

IMAGE: The Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong is challenged by Qatar's Pedro Miguel. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
