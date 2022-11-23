News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Time for Argentina to be more united than ever: Messi

Time for Argentina to be more united than ever: Messi

November 23, 2022 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Argentina now have to focus on beating Mexico and Poland in their next group games in search of the only major title that has eluded Lionel Messi in his otherwise glittering career. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Lionel Messi lamented Argentina's shock second half capitulation against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but said he was not surprised by the threat from opponents 48 places lower in the world rankings.

 

"It's a situation that this group of players has never been through, it's been a while since we suffered such a tough blow, we didn't expect to start like this," Messi told Argentinian media after the 2-1 defeat in Group C.

Starting his fifth World Cup, Messi had opened the scoring with a 10th minute penalty and Argentina had three goals disallowed for offside in a free-flowing first half.

But in the second half, "in five minutes of mistakes that we made, we went 2-1 down and then it was really tough and we lost organization and started punting the ball," he said in comments broadcast by Todo Noticias.

Messi said his team knew Saudi Arabia, despite being the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, could hurt them.

"We knew they were a team who would play if we let them...They did not surprise us, we knew they could do that."

Argentina now have to focus on beating Mexico and Poland in their next group games in search of the only major title that has eluded Messi in his otherwise glittering career.

"Obviously we have to win or win now. It's up to us to fix what we did wrong and get back to the basics of who we are," said Messi, whose team had been on a 36-match unbeaten run prior to the shock result at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

"We're OK, obviously hurt by the result, very bitter. But people must trust that this team will not let them down and we are going to go for it in the next two games. We've played games of this nature before and we're going to perform well.

"Now's the time to be more united than ever, to show how truly strong we are."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Manchester United up for sale?
Manchester United up for sale?
World Cup: Mbappe back on his favourite stage
World Cup: Mbappe back on his favourite stage
No Benzema, no problem, as linkman Giroud on target!
No Benzema, no problem, as linkman Giroud on target!
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)

World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)

10 greatest upsets in FIFA World Cup

10 greatest upsets in FIFA World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances