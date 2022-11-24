News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Record audience watched Japan stun Germany

Record audience watched Japan stun Germany

November 24, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Japan

IMAGE: Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Germany-Japan World Cup match on Wednesday prompted record access numbers for Japanese online streaming platform Abema, while viewership in Germany more than halved from the national team's opening match four years ago, data showed.

Some 9.2 million people tuned in to German broadcaster ARD's coverage to see the match, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF. In the 2018 World Cup, 25.96 million viewed Germany's first match against Mexico.

 

The match, in which Japan scored a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany, took place at 2 p.m. local time in Germany, when many people were at work. In 2018, the opening match was broadcast at 5 p.m.

Despite the late 10 p.m. start for Japan, the match was viewed by 40.6% of households in Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto region on public broadcaster NHK at its peak near the closing moments, market research company Video Research Ltd said.

Millions more viewed the match on streaming platform Abema, where access reached a record of more than 10 million on Wednesday helped by the match, according to parent company CyberAgent Inc.. The tally is equivalent to around 8% of Japan's population of 125 million.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Twitter Erupts: What A World Cup!
Twitter Erupts: What A World Cup!
Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine
Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
TRS MLAs 'poaching': BJP's Santhosh named as accused
TRS MLAs 'poaching': BJP's Santhosh named as accused
New Constitution bench to hear plea against polygamy
New Constitution bench to hear plea against polygamy
Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico
Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

What is the OneLove armband, why did FIFA ban it?

What is the OneLove armband, why did FIFA ban it?

Plenty for Belgium to ponder despite Canada win

Plenty for Belgium to ponder despite Canada win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances