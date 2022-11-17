We Won't See These Guys in Doha

IMAGE: People take photos along the Corniche waterfront ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY/Reuters

Every four years, there comes a time when every footballer wishes to win glory for his country at football's biggest showcase, the FIFA World Cup.

Sadly for some, that dream gets held up by the most unwanted of events, an injury.

Players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the 2022 World Cup in Doha, through injury:

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

IMAGE: France's Paul Pogba, right, is challenged by Spain's Marcos Alonso. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Pogba injured his knee pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29 yearold resumed training, but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder's rehabilitation did not go well after being laid low from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two just league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY)

IMAGE: Germany's Timo Werner in action. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The 26-year-old RB Leipzig forward sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November. He will not play for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right-back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League game against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

IMAGE: Diogo Jota of Portugal, right, and Rodri Hernandez of Spain in action. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Liverpool's Diogo Jota will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in the Reds' victory over Manchester City. Thankfully, the forward will not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder is sidelined until after the World Cup after suffering a knee ligament injury in September.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

IMAGE: Arthur Melo of Brazil controls the ball. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA)

The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS CORONA (MEXICO)

The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while training with the LaLiga club in August. He underwent surgery thereafter and is under rehab.

GIOVANI LO CELSO (ARGENTINA)

IMAGE: Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso kicks the ball. Photograph: Eric Espada/Getty Images

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal.

MARCO REUS (GERMANY)

The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after getting injured on the eve of their departure for Brazil, where they won the title.

BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND)

Left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during the added time in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb. Days later he said it was 'significant damage'.

PRESNEL KIMPEMBE (FRANCE)

The Paris St Germain centre-back ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury.

YUTA NAKAYAMA (JAPAN)

IMAGE: Japan's Yuta Nakayama challenges Luca de la Torre of Team USA Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The defender will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.