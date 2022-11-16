News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: BTS, Nora Fatehi to perform at opening

November 16, 2022 20:29 IST
Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the November 20-December 18 World Cup in Qatar:

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is reportedly set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov. 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT (7.30 pm IST).

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Nov. 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

* Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation's high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

* Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

WHO WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE OPENING CEREMONY?

* FIFA are yet to announce a full list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

* South Korea's BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony.

* Other names reported to be involved in the opening ceremony include Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup's official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to The Telegraph.

* British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform at the ceremony.

* Singer Rod Stewart told The Times he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
