News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Morocco switched goalkeepers before kick off vs Belgium

Why Morocco switched goalkeepers before kick off vs Belgium

November 27, 2022 19:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Morocco

IMAGE: Morocco's Munir El Kajoui in action with Belgium's Amadou Onana. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Morocco switched goalkeepers at the last moment before kickoff in their World Cup Group F game against Belgium as Munir El Kajoui came on to replace Yassine Bounou, who appeared to be unwell.

 

Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his team mates for the singing of the national anthem but was then seen in a lengthy discussion with the referee Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

El Kajoui then appeared for the team photo before kickoff and took Bounou's place as the game at the Al Thumama Stadium got underway.

There was no immediate explanation for the late change with a tweet, posted after kickoff, from the Morocco Football Federation, simply saying: "Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium".

Images from the stadium showed Bounou slumped over with his hands braced on his knees.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia's World Cup squad has a 'vibes manager'
Australia's World Cup squad has a 'vibes manager'
Diplomatic foes Iran and US clash in FIFA WC
Diplomatic foes Iran and US clash in FIFA WC
PIX: Messi keeps dream alive with magic strike
PIX: Messi keeps dream alive with magic strike
FIFA WC: Queiroz fires resign salvo back at Klinsmann
FIFA WC: Queiroz fires resign salvo back at Klinsmann
Shastri impressed by Gill's regal style and ethics
Shastri impressed by Gill's regal style and ethics
Assam lifts travel curbs to Meghalaya as tension eases
Assam lifts travel curbs to Meghalaya as tension eases
Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential
Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner

WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner

FIFA WC: No Neymar, no worry for talent-ridden Brazil

FIFA WC: No Neymar, no worry for talent-ridden Brazil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances