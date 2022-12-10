News
Move Over Messi, Argentina Has A New Hero

Move Over Messi, Argentina Has A New Hero

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 10, 2022 14:15 IST
IMAGE: Emiliano Martínez's opening save from Virgil van Dijk was at full stretch and set the tone for the Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final. Photograph Elsa/Getty Images

Move over Lionel Messi, Argentina have a new hero who answers to the call of Emiliano Martínez.

Martínez saved two attempts in the penalty shootout in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final on Friday to keep Messi's chances at a World Cup win alive.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and the 30-year-old Emi Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martínez scored the clinching penalty.

This is not the first time that Martínez has been on the money with his dives and saves.

The Aston Villa 'keeper saved three penalties in the 2021 Copa America semi-final and Argentina went on to lift the trophy. Now he's stopped two more in a World Cup quarter-final and this could just be a good omen for Messi!

Argentina play Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday after the 2018 runner-up beat Brazil on Friday.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
17 Record Cards In Ill-Tempered Game
Why do world's best footballers struggle with penalties?
How one childish mistake snatched victory from Brazil
'Nuclear threat' not behind no Modi-Putin meet this yr
Gujarat/Himachal's 2024 Message For Modi
17 Record Cards In Ill-Tempered Game
Cong councillors who joined AAP return with apology
Neymar unsure if he will play again with Brazil

Van Gaal hails players' effort; bemoans penalty misses

