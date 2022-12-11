FIFA World Cup: England vs France

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with England's Jordan Henderson. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images
After 20 minutes
England's Shaw attempts a shot at goal.
France's Aurelien Tchouameni scores in the 17th minute.
Giroud heads a cross at Pickford but it's a comfortable save for the keeper.
IMAGE: England's Phil Foden shoots while France's Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde attempt to block. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
After 10 minutes
Greizmann takes a corner kick for France which comes to nought.
England's Maguire is ruled offside in the 6th minute.
Foden attempts a strike at the goal.
IMAGE: England Head Coach, Gareth Southgate embraces France Head Coach Didier Deschamps prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between England and France. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images