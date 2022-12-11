News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: England vs France

FIFA World Cup: England vs France

December 11, 2022 01:02 IST
France's Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with England's Jordan Henderson

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe battles for possession with England's Jordan Henderson. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

After 20 minutes

England's Shaw attempts a shot at goal.

France's Aurelien Tchouameni scores in the 17th minute.

Giroud heads a cross at Pickford but it's a comfortable save for the keeper.

England's Phil Foden shoots while France's Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde attempt to block

IMAGE: England's Phil Foden shoots while France's Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde attempt to block. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After 10 minutes

Greizmann takes a corner kick for France which comes to nought.

England's Maguire is ruled offside in the 6th minute.

Foden attempts a strike at the goal.

England Head Coach, Gareth Southgate embraces France Head Coach Didier Deschamps prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France

IMAGE: England Head Coach, Gareth Southgate embraces France Head Coach Didier Deschamps prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between England and France. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
