News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When The Lights Went Out At Brazil Game

When The Lights Went Out At Brazil Game

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 29, 2022 08:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: A view of the stadium as the floodlights went off during the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The floodlights at Stadium 974 dimmed dramatically just before halftime on Monday, November 28, 2022, during the World Cup game between Brazil and Switzerland.

The lights suddenly stopped working, prompting a very brief pause of play, just as Brazil were about to take a corner on the stroke of half-time.

The floodlights were restored within seconds and the match resumed with Brazil taking the corner, which was eventually cleared by Switzerland.

While the exact reason for the power outage is not yet known, this is the first time such a problem has come on during a World Cup match in Qatar.

Fans were quick to take to social media to joke about the lights off.

One fan quipped, 'They turned the lights off on the Brazil Switzerland game because it's getting boring lol.'

Another added, 'Lights off for a sec was highlight of the game Brazil vs Switzerland.'

Casemiro's late winner over Switzerland confirmed Brazil's place in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC PIX: Cameroon rally to draw with Serbia
FIFA WC PIX: Cameroon rally to draw with Serbia
How Ghana left South Korea devastated
How Ghana left South Korea devastated
Two mistakes that cost Serbia victory
Two mistakes that cost Serbia victory
'Kashmir Files' is vulgar, propaganda: IFFI jury head
'Kashmir Files' is vulgar, propaganda: IFFI jury head
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
WC PIX: Bruno's brace sends Portugal into last 16
WC PIX: Bruno's brace sends Portugal into last 16

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

WC PIX: Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

WC PIX: Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

Emotions run high as Ghana secure dramatic win

Emotions run high as Ghana secure dramatic win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances