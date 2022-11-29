When The Lights Went Out At Brazil Game

IMAGE: A view of the stadium as the floodlights went off during the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The floodlights at Stadium 974 dimmed dramatically just before halftime on Monday, November 28, 2022, during the World Cup game between Brazil and Switzerland.

The lights suddenly stopped working, prompting a very brief pause of play, just as Brazil were about to take a corner on the stroke of half-time.

The floodlights were restored within seconds and the match resumed with Brazil taking the corner, which was eventually cleared by Switzerland.

While the exact reason for the power outage is not yet known, this is the first time such a problem has come on during a World Cup match in Qatar.

Fans were quick to take to social media to joke about the lights off.

One fan quipped, 'They turned the lights off on the Brazil Switzerland game because it's getting boring lol.'

Another added, 'Lights off for a sec was highlight of the game Brazil vs Switzerland.'

Casemiro's late winner over Switzerland confirmed Brazil's place in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.