News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Football PIX: Argentina win; Venezuela hold Brazil

Football PIX: Argentina win; Venezuela hold Brazil

October 13, 2023 09:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches on Thursday.

IMAGE: Venezuela's players celebrate after Eduard Bello scored the equaliser against Brazil during the 2026 World Cup qualifier match at Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba, Brazil on Thursday. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

A stunning overhead kick by Eduard Bello helped Venezuela hold Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, while Argentina moved top of the CONMEBOL standings after beating Paraguay 1-0 to maintain their 100% record.

 

After a goalless first half in Cuiaba defender Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring in the 50th minute, meeting Neymar's corner with a bullet header at the near post for his first international goal.

Brazil had chances to extend their lead, with Vinicius Jr. having a goal disallowed for offside in the 71st minute.

IMAGE: Venezuela's players clash with Brazilian players after the match. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

And the hosts were made to rue their profligacy when Bello leapt into the air and fired home Jefferson Savarino's cross in the 85th minute.

The draw sees Brazil, who next face Uruguay in Montevideo, fall to second in the standings after Argentina's victory in Buenos Aires, where the hosts earned the narrow win thanks to an early stunner by Nicolas Otamendi.

IMAGE: Gabriel celebrates with team-mates after scoring the goal for Brazil. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

The 35-year-old central defender had scored just four goals in over 100 previous appearances for Argentina but showed great skill to put the World Cup champions ahead after just three minutes with a sensational volley from a corner.

Lionel Messi, who was included in the squad despite being sidelined in recent weeks by a muscle problem, came on in the 53rd minute and went close to adding to Argentina's tally, rattling the woodwork with a free-kick in added time.

Argentina next face Peru in Lima on October 17.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi, who was included in the squad despite being sidelined in recent weeks by a muscle problem, came on in the 53rd minute. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Earlier in the day, a late penalty from Darwin Nunez earned Uruguay a 2-2 draw against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay went behind after James Rodriguez turned in Rafael Santos Borre's cross in the 35th minute, but they equalised just after halftime through Mathias Olivera.

Colombia retook the lead five minutes later thanks to a Mateus Uribe strike from another Borre cross.

However, the home side were denied the win when goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was sent off in the 87th minute after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Maximiliano Araujo, giving away a penalty.

Alvaro Montero came on to replace Vargas in goal but was unable to stop Nunez's spot kick.

Colombia and Uruguay are third and fourth in the standings, while Chile are fifth following their 2-0 win over Peru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee
IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee
Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia
Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia
When Subedar Neeraj Chopra Met Army Chief
When Subedar Neeraj Chopra Met Army Chief
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Nobody's scared in Israel'
'Nobody's scared in Israel'
Did DRS Mess Australia Up?
Did DRS Mess Australia Up?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Saina backs India's women shuttlers to bounce back

Saina backs India's women shuttlers to bounce back

Defending Olympic gold in Paris will be tough: Neeraj

Defending Olympic gold in Paris will be tough: Neeraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances