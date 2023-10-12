Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia

IMAGE: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at Antilia. Photograph: ANI/X

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, hosted International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at their south Mumbai residence Antilia ahead of the 141st IOC session to be held between October 15 and 17 in Mumbai.

An IOC member, Nitaben welcomed Bach to her home in a traditional Indian way.

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha greets IOC chief Thomas Bach with a warm smile. Photograph: Kind courtesy PT Usha/X

The next day, Bach met Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

'It was an honour and privilege to meet IOC President Thomas Bach today! A true champion of the Olympic movement,' Usha, a legend in Indian athletics tweeted. 'We discussed the power of sport to inspire and transform lives. Exciting times ahead for Indian athletes.'