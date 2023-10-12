News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia

Ambanis Host IOC Chief At Antilia

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 12, 2023 06:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at Antilia. Photograph: ANI/X
 

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, hosted International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at their south Mumbai residence Antilia ahead of the 141st IOC session to be held between October 15 and 17 in Mumbai.

An IOC member, Nitaben welcomed Bach to her home in a traditional Indian way.

 

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha greets IOC chief Thomas Bach with a warm smile. Photograph: Kind courtesy PT Usha/X

The next day, Bach met Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

'It was an honour and privilege to meet IOC President Thomas Bach today! A true champion of the Olympic movement,' Usha, a legend in Indian athletics tweeted. 'We discussed the power of sport to inspire and transform lives. Exciting times ahead for Indian athletes.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Is Rishi Hanging Out With These Guys?
Why Is Rishi Hanging Out With These Guys?
When Modi Met Neeraj Chopra...
When Modi Met Neeraj Chopra...
UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028
UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028
When Subedar Neeraj Chopra Met Army Chief
When Subedar Neeraj Chopra Met Army Chief
Rollicking Rohit Erases Records
Rollicking Rohit Erases Records
Batla case: HC to decide on Ariz Khan's death penalty
Batla case: HC to decide on Ariz Khan's death penalty
Govt launching Op Ajay for Indians' return from Israel
Govt launching Op Ajay for Indians' return from Israel

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance

Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance

Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists

Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances