News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: November 16, 2022 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neymar Jr

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neymar Jr/Instagram

Brazil superstar Neymar on Wednesday joined the squad and took part in his first training session with the national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

 

Neymar joined the group later than the rest of the players due to a flight issue from France, where he spent the first half of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar Jr

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates. His PSG team-mates also arrived later.

Brazil have begun World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will remain until Saturday when it departs for Qatar. The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will face Serbia in their opening match on November 24.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
Meet official mascot of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Meet official mascot of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Why is Qatar a controversial location for the FIFA WC?
Why is Qatar a controversial location for the FIFA WC?
No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir
No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir
Sunak approves new visa scheme for Indian youth
Sunak approves new visa scheme for Indian youth
Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 pts
Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 pts
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!

FIFA WC diary: Fans to shell out a bomb for beer!

All Squads: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

All Squads: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances