FIFA Women's WC: Dutch climb to the top; Portugal exit

Images from the FIFA Women’s World Cup matches played on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Netherlands' Jill Roord scores their seventh goal against Vietnam. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as the Netherlands rediscovered their scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday, reaching the Women's World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E.

The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winners, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts' curled effort the pick of the bunch.

Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put the Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.

"I'll surely be looking back with a happy feeling," Brugts said. "I scored two but the rest of the team also played well.

"The confidence level is the same as before the game. We wanted to be ranked first in the group. We managed to do so, and that's nice."

The Netherlands were expected to finish behind the United States in the group but the defending champions were held to a goalless draw by Portugal in Auckland and ended in second place in Group E, two points off the summit.

IMAGE: Netherlands' Esmee Brugts celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

The 2019 runners-up will travel to Sydney for their last 16 tie on Sunday and are likely to face Italy, who sit in second place behind Sweden in Group G.

Although they were missing all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema due to injury, the Dutch had five different goalscorers against Vietnam, who had already been eliminated after losing their first two games.

Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs, Roord and Danielle van de Donk also scored in the first half and the Netherlands had a staggering 42 attempts at goal overall, including 17 on target. By contrast, Vietnam managed five shots but none on target.

Dominique Janssen launched a wonderful ball from defence into Vietnam's penalty area, where Martens lobbed goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to put the Netherlands ahead after eight minutes for her 60th international goal.

Snoeijs slotted in the second three minutes later after being set up by Van de Donk, and Brugts soon added another from distance, her strike from outside the box nestling into the top right corner.

Roord, who had twice fired wide twice, finally got on the scoresheet after volleying in Janssen's cross. Roord drew a fantastic save from Kim Thanh just before halftime, but Van de Donk was on hand to tap in the rebound.

After Brugts' superb sixth with another fierce strike, Roord, who had hit the crossbar, headed in the seventh with seven minutes remaining.

"I was afraid that the gap would be even bigger," Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung said. "We have tried our best but it is clear that we cannot close the gap between us and the Netherlands.

"We have conceded 12 goals in our three games, so our level is low even compared to other Asian teams. But I think our efforts have been great. In this journey, I am satisfied with the spirit of the team."

IMAGE: Emily Fox of the U.S. in action with Portugal's Ana Capeta. Photograph: David Rowland/Reuters

Heartbroken Portugal exit World Cup with heads held high

Only the woodwork stood between Portugal and soccer immortality at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, but manager Francisco Neto said he was still proud of his players who exit the tournament after their goalless draw with the United States.

The four-times winners U.S. reached the knockout stages after holding off the debutants, as they spurned several chances to score at Auckland's Eden Park.

With the minutes ticking away in the affair, striker Ana Capeta took a shot and 42,958 fans held their breath as they watched the ball ricochet off the post and leave a tearful Portugal team to wonder what could have been.

Had it gone in, it would have handed the Americans their first group-stage exit and marked an extraordinary upset in a tournament that has been filled with surprising results. Instead, Portugal were packing their bags.

"When Ana shoot I was thinking it will be (a) goal and what Vlatko will do and what I have to do to stop (him)," Portugal coach Neto told reporters.

IMAGE: Portugal's Ines Pereira and Carole Costa look dejected after the match as Portugal are knocked out of the World Cup. Photograph: David Rowland/Reuters

"I truly believed that the goal will be in that moment and I was starting to think 'What can I do to help my players if you are winning 1-0?'"

Portugal leave New Zealand with their heads held high after a credible first appearance at the tournament. They lost 1-0 to 2019 finalists the Netherlands in their opener before beating Vietnam 2-0.

"What I said to the girls - I was very proud," said Neto. "Of course they are very sad because we have huge expectation on ourselves... they felt it was probably the first team in the world that will eliminate the U.S. in this stage, round. It was a huge opportunity for us."