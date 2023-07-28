News
Women's WC PIX: Argentina, SA hopes dented by thrilling draw

Women's WC PIX: Argentina, SA hopes dented by thrilling draw

July 28, 2023 11:52 IST
Women's World Cup

IMAGE: Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez in action with South Africa's Linda Motlhalo. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Argentina and South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their Women's World Cup Group G clash at Dunedin Stadium on Friday that kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing.

The South Americans had to fight back from 2-0 down after the Africans scored goals through Linda Motlhalo on the half hour mark and Thembi Kgatlana in the 66th minute.

Motlhalo tapped the ball into the net from a Kgatlana pass after the winger had raced onto a long ball with the Argentinian defenders standing still assuming she was offside. VAR confirmed Kgatlana had been behind the last defender.

 

For all their neat approach work, Argentina looked unable to threaten Kaylin Swart in the South African goal and their first attempts on target did not come until the second half.

In the 74th minute, though, Sophia Braun launched a stunning long-range strike that curled into the corner of the net to cut the deficit in half and Romina Nunez's header five minutes later levelled up the scores.

Women's World Cup

IMAGE: South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

The entertaining draw leaves both sides with a single point - South Africa's first in five World Cup matches -- and highly unlikely to progress from a group also containing European powers Sweden and Italy, who play later on Saturday.

"It is about taking our chances," said South Africa coach Desiree Ellis.

"That's the problem, we don't take them, it comes back at us every time. If we had taken our chances we would have had a different conversation.

"It is fantastic we got our first point but three would have been better, it's like you hand me a chocolate and then take it away, and I love chocolate."

Argentina will now face Sweden on Wednesday, while South Africa play Italy at the same time with both teams looking for an historic first Round of 16 berth.

"We never gave up and we played our hearts out. We wanted to win but we are happy with this comeback," midfielder Braun said.

"We are looking forward to playing Sweden. It will be another battle and we are ready for it."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

