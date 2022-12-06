News
Cameroon football chief Eto'o beats up man outside stadium

Cameroon football chief Eto'o beats up man outside stadium

December 06, 2022 19:31 IST
Samuel Eto'o, the 41-year-old four-times African Player of the Year had reacted angrily to the unidentified man's presence and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee

IMAGE: Samuel Eto'o, the 41-year-old four-times African Player of the Year had reacted angrily to the unidentified man's presence and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee. Photograph: Samuel Eto'o/Twitter

Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.

 

Los Angeles-based Spanish language newspaper, La Opinion, posted a video on its Twitter feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning which it said showed Eto'o clashing with a man holding a video camera as he left Doha's Stadium 974.

The accompanying report said the 41-year-old four-times African Player of the Year had reacted angrily to the unidentified man's presence and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Eto'o, the Cameroon Football Federation nor any immediate comment from Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which organised the World Cup.

Eto'o, who enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the game with long spells at Barcelona and Inter Milan, was appointed a "global ambassador" for the Supreme Committee in 2019.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

