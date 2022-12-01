News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC PIX: Croatia vs Belgium

FIFA WC PIX: Croatia vs Belgium

December 01, 2022 21:51 IST
IMAGE: Referee Anthony Taylor checks the VAR screen before ruling out a penalty to Croatia for offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Belgium went into the break locked at 0-0 with Croatia in their decisive Group F clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in the other match in the pool and as it stands the African side and Croatia are heading into the last 16.

Belgium made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen in action with Croatia's Andrej Kramaric

IMAGE: Belgium's Jan Vertonghen in action with Croatia's Andrej Kramaric. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Marko Livaja of Croatia jumps for the ball with Axel Witsel and Timothy Castagne of Belgium

IMAGE: Croatia's Marko Livaja jumps for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel and Timothy Castagne Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
