News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape in new Cricket Advisory Committee

Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape in new Cricket Advisory Committee

Source: PTI
December 01, 2022 19:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jatin Paranjpe

IMAGE: Former national selector Jatin Paranjpe with former head coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Jatin Paranjpe/Instagram

Former India players and national selectors Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape will join Sulakshana Naik in the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will be entrusted with the duty of picking the new selection panel later this month.

Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Only former women's international Naik remained from the last committee.

 

"Malhotra has represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers' Association. Paranjape has played four ODIs for India and was part of the senior men's selection Committee," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a press release.

In November, the BCCI had sacked the entire selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma. The other members were Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty.

It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and adverse performance report after India's semi-final debacle at the T20 World Cup, has reapplied alongside Harvinder.

Joshi and Mohanty (tenure ended) have decided against reapplication.

Some of the prominent names to have applied are Nayan Mongia, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Amay Khurasiya, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nikhil Chopra and Atul Wassan to name a few.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Smith, Marnus hit double tons to put Aus in control
Smith, Marnus hit double tons to put Aus in control
Haris breaks silence on Kohli's sixes at MCG
Haris breaks silence on Kohli's sixes at MCG
'A cricketer always makes his destiny'
'A cricketer always makes his destiny'
Bangladesh A recover after India A take huge lead
Bangladesh A recover after India A take huge lead
China needs to reflect on its own breach: India
China needs to reflect on its own breach: India
Why Tabu Can't Stop Smiling!
Why Tabu Can't Stop Smiling!
59.2% voting in Gujarat first phase of polls till 5 pm
59.2% voting in Gujarat first phase of polls till 5 pm

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day

1st Test: Eng batter Pak on record-setting first day

Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home

Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances