﻿﻿FIFA WC PIX: Brazil vs Serbia

﻿﻿FIFA WC PIX: Brazil vs Serbia

November 25, 2022 01:28 IST
Neymar of Brazil battles for possession with Nemanja Gudelj and Sasa Lukic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar battles for possession with Serbia's Nemanja Gudelj and Sasa Lukic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied Brazil's potent strike force on several occasions in a goalless first half of their World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball and he also saved a low shot from winger Raphinha.

Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia controls the ball under pressure of Raphinha of Brazil

IMAGE: Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic controls the ball under pressure from Raphinha. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior of Brazil is fouled by Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior is fouled by Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Alisson Becker of Brazil makes a save against Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia

IMAGE: Brazil's Alisson Becker makes a save against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

