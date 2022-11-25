﻿﻿FIFA WC PIX: Brazil vs Serbia

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar battles for possession with Serbia's Nemanja Gudelj and Sasa Lukic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied Brazil's potent strike force on several occasions in a goalless first half of their World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball and he also saved a low shot from winger Raphinha.

IMAGE: Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic controls the ball under pressure from Raphinha. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior is fouled by Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images