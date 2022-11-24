News
FIFA WC: EU resolves to have OneLove in Qatar

November 24, 2022 21:01 IST
Workers in Qatar constructing the 2022 World Cup stadiums have suffered human rights abuses for over two years

IMAGE: Workers in Qatar constructing the 2022 World Cup stadiums have suffered human rights abuses for over two years. Photograph: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters

The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution that calls on FIFA to help compensate the families of the migrant workers who died, as well as workers who suffered rights abuses, during preparations for the World Cup.

Members of the European Parliament also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.

The resolution also deplored reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relations.

 

A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.

The Qatari government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Since FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010, the country has changed some of its labour laws and, ahead of the World Cup, organisers repeatedly said that everyone was welcome, although Human Rights Watch said LGBT people were arrested in the run-up to the World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
