HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » FIFA mulls 64-team format for 2030 centenary World Cup?

FIFA mulls 64-team format for 2030 centenary World Cup?

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 25, 2025 14:33 IST

x

The 2030 World Cup is already unique, as for the first time, six nations across three continents will host matches:

IMAGE: The 2030 World Cup is already unique, as for the first time, six nations across three continents will host matches: Photograph: Hannah McCay/Reuters

As if 48 teams in a World Cup wasn’t ambitious enough, FIFA is now toying with the idea of a 64-nation jamboree to mark the centenary edition in 2030.

The proposal, which first surfaced in March thanks to the Uruguayan Football Association, has already sparked debate. A 64-team World Cup would mean 128 matches, a logistical monster in an already crammed football calendar.

 

Still, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez is urging everyone to 'think big'.

In a social media post, he declared, "When football is shared by everyone, the celebration is truly global."

"We believe this is a once-in-a-century opportunity."

The centenary World Cup is already unique. For the first time, six nations across three continents will host matches. The 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries.

The World Cup last featured 24 teams when the US hosted it in 1994. By 1998, it had grown to 32, a format that remained till Qatar 2022, when Lionel Messi’s Argentina lifted the trophy. Next summer, USA, Mexico and Canada will oversee the first-ever 48-team edition in 2026.

Should FIFA approve the 64-team format, it would be a one-off birthday bash, with the tournament expected to shrink back to 48 in 2034.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

2026 FIFA World Cup draw to be held at Kennedy Center
2026 FIFA World Cup draw to be held at Kennedy Center
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored
Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored
Jitesh or Samson? India weigh middle-order dilemma
Jitesh or Samson? India weigh middle-order dilemma
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobi Ka Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

webstory image 3

Amazfit Brings Rugged T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu performs traditional puja at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura0:20

Prez Murmu performs traditional puja at Banke Bihari...

Braving the River: Udhampur Students' Daily Struggle to Get to School0:46

Braving the River: Udhampur Students' Daily Struggle to...

Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's 'star power', call OG a 'superhit'0:35

Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's 'star power', call OG a 'superhit'

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV