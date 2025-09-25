FIFA mulls 64-team format for 2030 centenary World Cup?

IMAGE: The 2030 World Cup is already unique, as for the first time, six nations across three continents will host matches: Photograph: Hannah McCay/Reuters

As if 48 teams in a World Cup wasn’t ambitious enough, FIFA is now toying with the idea of a 64-nation jamboree to mark the centenary edition in 2030.

The proposal, which first surfaced in March thanks to the Uruguayan Football Association, has already sparked debate. A 64-team World Cup would mean 128 matches, a logistical monster in an already crammed football calendar.

Still, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez is urging everyone to 'think big'.

In a social media post, he declared, "When football is shared by everyone, the celebration is truly global."

"We believe this is a once-in-a-century opportunity."

The centenary World Cup is already unique. For the first time, six nations across three continents will host matches. The 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries.

The World Cup last featured 24 teams when the US hosted it in 1994. By 1998, it had grown to 32, a format that remained till Qatar 2022, when Lionel Messi’s Argentina lifted the trophy. Next summer, USA, Mexico and Canada will oversee the first-ever 48-team edition in 2026.

Should FIFA approve the 64-team format, it would be a one-off birthday bash, with the tournament expected to shrink back to 48 in 2034.