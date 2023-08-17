FIDE's decision on transgender women sparks debate

IMAGE: In the scenario where a player transitions from male to female, the federation decrees that participation in official FIDE events for women is not permissible until FIDE reaches a subsequent decision. Conversely, if a player transitions from female to male, any existing women's titles held by the player will be revoked, with the potential for reinstatement should the player decide to revert to identifying as female. Photograph: FIDE Chess/Instagram

The world's leading chess federation, FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs), situated in Lausanne, Switzerland, has recently unveiled a ruling regarding the participation of transgender women in its official female events.

The announcement, made on Monday, has ignited both critique and support from various quarters, particularly advocacy groups and champions of transgender rights.

FIDE disclosed that it has been increasingly receiving requests for recognition from individuals who identify as transgender players.

According to the new policy, the eligibility of transgender women to compete will hinge upon a comprehensive analysis of individual cases, a process that could extend up to two years.

The federation underscored that altering one's gender carries substantial ramifications for a player's standing and future eligibility in tournaments. Consequently, any gender change can only be recognised upon the submission of appropriate substantiation.

In the scenario where a player transitions from male to female, the federation decrees that participation in official FIDE events for women is not permissible until FIDE reaches a subsequent decision. Conversely, if a player transitions from female to male, any existing women's titles held by the player will be revoked, with the potential for reinstatement should the player decide to revert to identifying as female.

FIDE acknowledged that this issue concerning transgender players presents an evolving challenge within the realm of chess and affirmed that further policy adjustments may be warranted in the future, contingent upon research findings.

This announcement coincides with FIDE hosting a prominent World Cup event in Azerbaijan, attracting renowned players such as the world's top-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway. FIDE is known for organising inclusive competitions, encompassing diverse categories such as open events, women's events, youth events, and even competitions involving artificial intelligence.

The matter of formulating inclusive policies for transgender athletes has been a topic of consideration across various sports, particularly those demanding physical exertion -- unlike chess.

Other Olympic-level sports such as cycling, track and field, and swimming have grappled with addressing the participation of transgender athletes and ensuring fairness in women's events. Recently, the International Cycling Union, following suit with other governing bodies, decreed that female transgender athletes who transitioned post-male puberty would be ineligible to participate in women's races.

FIDE's stance on transgender women in chess competitions has sparked a wider conversation on gender assessment and inclusion, reflecting the broader discourse on equitable participation in sports.