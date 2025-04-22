HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FIDE GP: Humpy survives scare, shares lead with Jiner

Source: PTI
April 22, 2025 22:03 IST

Humpy

IMAGE: India's Koneru Humpy was held by bottom-placed Alina Kashlinskaya while Jiner defeated Divya Deshmukh. Photograph: FIDE

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner jointly lead the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 (Pune leg) chess meet with 6 points each after the 8th and penultimate round on Tuesday.

Humpy survived a scare to hold Alina Kashlinskaya to a draw, while Jiner defeated India's Divya Deshmukh in a tactical battle. Despite the loss, Divya remains in third place with 5 points.

Polina Shuvalova is fourth with 4.5 points.

The match between Harika Dronavalli and Melia Salome was the first in the tournament to cross 100 moves, eventually ending in a draw.

Vaishali Rameshbabu also drew her game against Nurgyul Salimova.

In the final round on Wednesday, Humpy will face Salimova, Divya will take on Kashlinskaya, and Jiner will be up against Shuvalova.

Kashlinskaya, currently at the bottom of the standings, had Humpy on the ropes but missed her chance with a mistake on move 49.

 

“I realise I should have won today but the 49th move took away the victory. It was a lapse in concentration,” she said.

In the other key game, Jiner gradually built pressure against Divya and took full control after a risky exchange on the 28th move. "It was a gradual winning route and can't pick out any single move," Jiner said after the game.

Results (Round 8): IM Melia Salome (2.5)- drew GM Dronavalli Harika (4); IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag (2.5) drew IM Shuvalova Polina (4.5); GM Zhu Jiner (6) bt IM Divya Deshmukh (5); IM Kashlinskaya Alina (2.5) drew GM Koneru Humpy (6); IM Salimova Nurgyul(3.5) drew GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (3.5). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
