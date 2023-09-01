News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 01, 2023 18:00 IST
Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Roger Federer with his wife Mirka and their daughter in the stands in Zurich. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Roger Federer made a star-studded appearance at the Zurich leg of the Diamond League, joining a sell-out crowd of 25,000 spectators at Letzigrund Stadium.

 

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer with his wife Mirka, their daughters Charlene Riva, Myla Rose and parents Robert and Lynette are seen in the stands. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Alongside the 20-time Grand Slam champion were his wife Mirka, their daughters Charlene Riva, Myla Rose, and his parents Robert and Lynette, creating a buzz in the stadium.

Roger Federer

Among the top athletes in action was Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Noah Lyles from the United States, who clinched victory in the 200 meters with a remarkable time of 19.80 seconds.

Lyles expressed his admiration for the tennis legend's presence by commenting on a social media post, saying, "The best in the world watching the best in the world."

Roger Federer

Roger Federer

 

