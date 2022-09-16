News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Federer set tone for excellence: Djokovic

Federer set tone for excellence: Djokovic

September 16, 2022 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tributes poured in after Federer's announcement and Djokovic heaped more praise on the player he shared an enduring rivalry with during his own rise to the top of the men's game.

IMAGE: Tributes poured in after Federer's announcement and Djokovic heaped more praise on the player he shared an enduring rivalry with during his own rise to the top of the men's game. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said Roger Federer set the tone for excellence, after the Swiss great announced he would retire from the sport he dominated following next week's Laver Cup in London.

 

Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event.

Tributes poured in after Federer's announcement and Djokovic heaped more praise on the player he shared an enduring rivalry with during his own rise to the top of the men's game.

"Roger it's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared in this sport together," Djokovic, who surpassed Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slams when he captured the Wimbledon title this year, said on Instagram.

"Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise.

"It's an honour to know you on and off court, and for many years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to.

"From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future."

Djokovic will join Federer as well as his other great rival -- 22-times major champion Rafael Nadal -- and fellow "Big Four" member Andy Murray, when they play on the same team for the first time at the September 23-25 Laver Cup.

"Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London," Djokovic said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
'Tennis won't be the same without you'
'Tennis won't be the same without you'
End of an era: Federer announces retirement
End of an era: Federer announces retirement
Jignesh Mevani gets 6-month jail
Jignesh Mevani gets 6-month jail
Who's The Lady With Kohli?
Who's The Lady With Kohli?
Gautam Adani cements hold, son Karan is ACC chairman
Gautam Adani cements hold, son Karan is ACC chairman
Wrestling Worlds: Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention
Wrestling Worlds: Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness

TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness

'Dear Roger, my friend and rival...'

'Dear Roger, my friend and rival...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances