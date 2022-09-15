IMAGE: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer rivalry has brought joy and tears to fans for nearly two decades. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rivalry is legendary and, on Thursday, the Spaniard paid tribute to his 'friend and rival' after the former announced that he will hang his raquet following the Laver Cup next week.

‘Dear Roger, my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the @lavercup’ Nadal posted on social media.

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe celebrate winning a match against Team World during the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Nadal has a 24-16 head to head lead over his long-time rival.

The duo will team up for Team Europe at the Laver Cup starting next week.