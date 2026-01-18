Federer Returns To Melbourne Park!

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Rod Laver at Melbourne Park during Aryna Sabalenka's first-round match in the Australian Open on Sunday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Being watched by tennis royalty Rod Laver and Roger Federer from the stands, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka began her Australian Open campaign with a bang on Sunday.

Tennis greats Laver and Federer were seated in the front row of the Rod Laver arena when Sabalenka demolished French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in her first-round encounter at Melbourne Park.

Federar, a six-time Australian Open winner, and three-time champion Laver were seen enjoying the action as Sabalenka ran riot with her booming serves and powerful forehands.

Sabalenka celebrates win with selfie

After the match, she requested for a photograph with Federer and Laver and the legendary duo cheerfully yielded to her demand.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after winning her first-round match. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

"I'm a huge fan. The whole match I was just telling myself, do not look there, please, do not look," she said after her match.

"It's incredible. I'd never have thought Roger Federer and Rod Laver are going to be sitting first row watching my match. That's unbelievable. I wanted to show great tennis so you guys enjoy watching me play. What a privilege - I really hope you guys enjoyed it just a little bit," she added.