Sonmez's Kindness Wins Fans At Aus Open!

January 18, 2026 14:28 IST

January 18, 2026 14:28 IST

Zeynep Sonmez

IMAGE: Zeynep Sonmez helps a ball girl who collapsed due to heat at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Zeynep Sonmez earned a place in fans' hearts as well as the second round at the Australian Open on Sunday when the Turkish qualifier rushed to the aid of a ball girl who had fainted in the punishing Melbourne heat.

The world number 112 was locked in battle with 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and waiting to receive serve in the second set when the girl, who was positioned beside the chair umpire, suddenly wobbled and fell on her back.

The girl picked herself up but stumbled again moments later, prompting 23-year-old Sonmez to stop play and run towards her.

Sonmez first Turkish woman to win match at Aus Open

Zeynep Sonmez

With the crowd applauding, Sonmez put the girl's arm over her shoulder and guided her to a seat so medical staff could provide treatment.

Sonmez went on to lose the set but she was able to secure a 7-5, 4-6 ,6-4 win and become the first woman from Turkey to reach the second round of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

Her victory comes on the back of a 2025 season in which she reached the third round at Wimbledon, marking the best Grand Slam result in the professional era for a Turkish woman.

She also reached the second round of the US Open.

Key Points:

  • Zeynep Sonmez is the first Turkish woman in the Open Era to win a match at Austraian Open.
  • Zeynep Sonmez reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2025 -- the best result by a Turkish woman in a Grand Slam.
 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
