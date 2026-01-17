HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'I can still beat anyone,' insists defiant Djokovic

'I can still beat anyone,' insists defiant Djokovic

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 16:09 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic during the press conference. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

A defiant Novak Djokovic is adamant he can still beat any player on his day but at 38 the Serb is no longer focusing on the Grand Slam record, saying he does not need the pressure it brings.

With 24 Grand Slam titles, the 10-times Australian Open champion needs one more to move clear of Margaret Court and take sole ownership of the all-time record.

"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but, you know, I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving," he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

"I mean, I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had. And also release some of that unnecessary pressure.

 

"Obviously there is always pressure and expectations, but I don't think it's needed for me to really go far in terms of make-it-or-break-it type of thing ... I don't feel it's necessary.

"Neither does that allow me to excel and perform my best."

Djokovic made the semi-finals of all the Grand Slams last year but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have proved a brick wall in his bid for more major silverware.

He will likely need to beat one or both of them to clinch an 11th title at Melbourne Park in his 21st appearance in the men's singles.

Battle-worn after 20 years at the top of the game, Djokovic conceded it would be hard to beat the duo in five-set Grand Slam matches after losing to Alcaraz in last year's U.S. Open semis.

On Saturday, though, the fourth-seeded Serb was ruling nothing out.

"I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody," he said.

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here definitely sitting here and talking to you guys or competing.

"I still have the drive, and of course I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else. That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance.

"So I like my chances always in any tournament, particularly here."

Famously cagey about his injuries, Djokovic pulled out of the Adelaide International in the leadup to Melbourne Park, saying he was not physically ready.

He declined to elaborate on what he called a little setback on Saturday but said he felt generally good ahead of a first-round match against unseeded Spaniard Pedro Martinez on Monday.

He also shot down any talk of retirement, saying he was some way off planning a farewell season and that walking out onto a court to compete was still an adrenaline rush.

"It's almost like a drug, to be honest," he added.

"But right now I'm still number four in the world, still competing at the highest level, and I feel like there is no need to draw the attention to that (retirement) discussion."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss
U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
No stars, all grit as Saurashtra face Vidarbha in VHT final
No stars, all grit as Saurashtra face Vidarbha in VHT final
From exile to home: Kasatkina embraces Aussie AO moment
From exile to home: Kasatkina embraces Aussie AO moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train 0:48

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival1:31

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the third day of Pongal2:06

World famous Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur on the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO