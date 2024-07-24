News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Fans invade pitch as Argentina net dramatic equaliser

Fans invade pitch as Argentina net dramatic equaliser

July 24, 2024 22:05 IST
IMAGE: Cristian Medina of Argentina celebrates scoring their second goal against Morocco with teammates. Photograph: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

Argentina's Cristian Medina scored a last-gasp goal to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw with Morocco before fans invaded the pitch and stopped play as confusion reigned on the first day of action in Group B of men's soccer at the Olympics on Wednesday.

After order was restored in Saint-Etienne and the teams had left the field, they discovered that the match had not been completed but suspended by officials.

The venue manager told Reuters the game had been interrupted and had not resumed yet, adding that a decision about whether the match would be completed was being discussed.

The Olympics website also showed the match as "interrupted".

IMAGE: Bilal El Khannouss of Morocco and teammates celebrate after Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco scores their first goal. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

Argentina were booed by spectators for Enzo Fernandez's video controversy labelled by the French Football Federation as "racist and discriminatory".

The gold medal winners in 2004 and 2008 failed to display their best play despite lining up recent Copa America winners Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.

Soufiane Rahimi put Morocco ahead as Achraf Hakimi set him up from the right after a superb passing move in the final seconds of the first half.

 

IMAGE: Achraf Hakimi of Morocco reacts as pitch invaders run to the pitch after the match. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters 

Rahimi doubled the advantage and netted his second from the penalty spot in the 49th minute before Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for Javier Mascherano's side in the 68th.

Medina then found the net 16 minutes into stoppage time before fans stormed the pitch and objects were thrown at players as chaos erupted in the French eastern city.

Meanwhile, Spain, who struggled to find their pace in the opening stages of the game, took the lead in the 29th minute against Uzbekistan with a close-range finish from Marc Pubill off Abel Ruiz's flicked ball.

IMAGE: Santiago Hezze of Argentina in action with Amir Richardson of Morocco. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

Uzbekistan, cheered by an ecstatic crowd, equalised just before halftime thanks to Eldor Shomurodov's penalty following a VAR review for a Pau Cubarsi foul.

Spain wasted a golden chance to restore the lead after the break when Sergio Gomez's penalty effort was saved by Abduvohid Nematov, but the Real Sociedad player redeemed himself and found the net in the 62nd minute to earn Spain their first three points in Group C.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
