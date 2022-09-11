News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » F2 sprint race: Jehan Daruvala on the podium in Monza

F2 sprint race: Jehan Daruvala on the podium in Monza

Source: PTI
September 11, 2022 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

This was Jehan's fifth podium finish at Monza and he went wheel-to-wheel with Logan Sargeant right off the line.

IMAGE: This was Jehan's fifth podium finish at Monza and he went wheel-to-wheel with Logan Sargeant right off the line. Photograph: James Gasperotti/via Jehan Daruvala/Twitter

India's F2 driver Jehan Daruvala returned to the podium with a third-place finish in the Formula 2 Sprint race at the hallowed Monza track in Monza, Italy.

The 23-year-old, having started fifth on the grid, eventually crossed the line seven seconds behind winner Juri Vips and runner-up Frederick Vesti on Saturday.

 

“It feels good to be back,” said Jehan, after taking his seventh top-three finish of the season.

“It's been a tough few weeks before this. I feel alive again and it feels nice to be back at the front," he added.

This was Jehan's fifth podium finish at Monza and he went wheel-to-wheel with Logan Sargeant right off the line.

The pair got involved in a heart-stopping battle all the way through the first chicane and the long, high-speed Curva Grande.

Jehan, on the inside, defended robustly going into the second chicane to come out ahead.

A brief safety car followed and while Jehan held his position at the restart, Sargeant slip-streamed past him soon after.

The Prema Racing driver, however, fought back, getting past the American racer and setting his sights on fellow Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa.

He made short work of Iwasa to move up to third and comfortably held on to the final podium spot.

“We had the pace once again to fight at the front and we showed what we could do,” Jehan said.

“We're starting in a similar position for tomorrow and we can draw a lot of encouragement from the result today to aim for another strong finish tomorrow," he added.

Jehan, who has a strong record at Monza, will now be heading into Sunday's main feature race for which he starts sixth.

With his Prema Racing team back on form for their home race, Jehan has his sights set on making it two podiums from two races this weekend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown
PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Article 370 can't be restored: Azad in Kashmir
Article 370 can't be restored: Azad in Kashmir
Duleep Trophy: West and North Zones advance to semis
Duleep Trophy: West and North Zones advance to semis
Flags fly at half mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth
Flags fly at half mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth
Shows cancelled, Kamra dares VHP to denounce Godse
Shows cancelled, Kamra dares VHP to denounce Godse

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole

Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole

Swiatek takes the cake and eats it after US Open win!

Swiatek takes the cake and eats it after US Open win!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances