News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Swiatek takes the cake and eats it after US Open win!

Swiatek takes the cake and eats it after US Open win!

September 11, 2022 08:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Iga Swiatek is all smiles as she pulls out a piece tiramisu from the trophy during a news conference following her victory over Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s singles final on Saturday.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek is all smiles as she pulls out a piece tiramisu from the trophy during a news conference following her victory over Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s singles final on Saturday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

World number one Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the US Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.

Swiatek, who has enjoyed her brushes with New York's celebrity scene during the tournament, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2,7-6(5) on Saturday to claim a massive $2.6 million winner's check.

 

However, tournament organisers had another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu - one of her favourite treats - inside the trophy.

"I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn't have anything to eat," she said.

The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.

She grabbed a photo with her idol Serena Williams, rubbed shoulders with Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.

"Actually after I met Seal, I was like, 'Even if I'm going to lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got photo with him,'" said Swiatek.

"It's something that it's only going to happen probably in New York - yeah, because it's New York."

Swiatek, who has also won two French Open titles, fit right in with the city's boisterous fans and was greeted on the Flushing Meadows plaza for an ESPN interview with a roaring crowd of her compatriots after becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament.

"The energy that they give me, it’s surreal," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's winner
Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's winner
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown
PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown
Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole
Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole
Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's winner
Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's winner

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown

PIX: Swiatek downs Jabeur for first US Open crown

Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat

Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances