F1 PIX: Piastri wins in Jeddah to take lead

IMAGE: An emotional Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to seize the lead in the Formula One World championship from McLaren teammate Lando Norris with his third win in five races.



Red Bull's four-times champion Max Verstappen was runner-up, 2.843 seconds behind the Australian, after starting from pole at Jeddah's Corniche circuit but collecting a five-second penalty for a first corner clash with Piastri.



Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari's first podium of the campaign and Norris clawed his way from 10th on the grid to fourth.

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri crosses the finishing line to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Victory made Piastri, triumphant in Bahrain last weekend and China last month, the first Australian to lead the championship since his manager Mark Webber in 2010 and also the first back-to-back winner this season.



He now leads Norris, whose race was heavily compromised by a crash in qualifying, by 10 points after starting the night three behind.



Piastri has 99 points to Norris's 89 and Verstappen's 87. Champions McLaren stretched their lead over Mercedes in the constructors' standings to 77 points.



"It was a pretty tough race. I’m very, very happy to have won. Made the difference at the start. Made my case into Turn One, and that was enough," said the happy winner.



"Definitely one of the toughest races I've had in my career," he added after 50 laps in 30 degree temperatures around a super-fast track.

IMAGE: Red Bull's four-times champion Max Verstappen, who finished runner-up, was handed a five-second penalty for a first corner clash with Piastri. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes with Italian teammate Kimi Antonelli sixth and seven-times World champion Lewis Hamilton seventh for Ferrari.



Williams had Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon eighth and ninth with Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar the final points scorer in 10th.



There was immediate controversy at the start as Verstappen and Piastri went side-by-side into the first corner, with the Red Bull emerging ahead after cutting across the runoff.



"He needs to give that back, I was ahead," Piastri told McLaren over the team radio. "He was never going to make that corner regardless of whether he was there or not."

IMAGE: Max Verstappen in action during the race. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Verstappen gave his version in similar fashion to Red Bull: "He just forced me off, there was no intention of him to make that corner."



Stewards decided the champion was at fault and handed him the penalty, with Verstappen reacting by saying sarcastically "Oh, that is lovely'.

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari's first podium of the campaign. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Red Bull boss Christian Horner did not let it lie after the chequered flag either, complimenting Verstappen and adding: "That first corner we've all got our opinions on".

The safety car continued a sequence of appearing at all five races in Saudi Arabia so far with an appearance at the end of the opening lap after Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Pierre Gasly collided and crashed.



Both drivers retired, Tsunoda after getting his car back to the pits.