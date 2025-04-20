EPL: Liverpool edge closer to title, send Leicester down

IMAGE: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their first goal with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Liverpool moved one win away from sealing the Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation after just one season back in the top flight on Sunday.

Leicester, needing to beat the leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days, were holding their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him following a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could have wrapped up a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham United.

It was by no means a clinical display by Liverpool who had 28 attempts at goal, but Alexander-Arnold put aside speculation about his future to clinch a 24th league win of the season.

"We are so close to winning the title now," Alexander-Arnold, who had missed four games in all competitions because of injury, told Sky Sports.

"I was excited to be back and happy to contribute with a goal. That's the one type of goal I've been missing."

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Leicester City's Luke Thomas. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Alexander-Arnold, part of the Liverpool team to win the title under Juergen Klopp in 2020, confirmed his goal was the first in his career with his left foot.

Surprisingly Mohamed Salah failed to add to his 27 Premier League goals this season -- the Egyptian seeing an early shot strike both posts and staying out and also hitting the woodwork seconds before Alexander-Arnold's winner.

Leicester, who showed plenty of spirit, also hit the post in the first half through Wilfred Ndidi's low shot and had a goal by Conor Coady ruled out in the second half with the score 0-0 after Patson Daka was ruled to have impeded keeper Alisson.

Man United domestic misery continues with loss to Wolves

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen in action with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof and Tyler Fredricson. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Manchester United slumped to a 15th Premier League loss of the season as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 1-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to Pablo Sarabia's late free kick on Sunday.

There was always going to be a comedown from Thursday's dramatic 5-4 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais, but their supporters still expected more than the one shot on target during a poor first half.

The hosts looked more of a threat after Bruno Fernandes was introduced off the bench in the second half, but their failure to make a chance count was punished as substitute Sarabia curled his free kick into the top corner 13 minutes from time.

Mason Mount wasted two golden chances to secure a point for United, but yet another disappointing result at home left Ruben Amorim's side down in 14th in the standings, with Wolves now level on points one place below.

There was more life in Old Trafford stands pre-match than what unfolded on the pitch in the opening 45 minutes, with supporters unveiling large banners protesting against new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, in anger at the club’s plans to move some fans to make way for VIP guests next term.

Wolves were never going to be pushovers, however, looking to make it five successive English top-flight wins for the first time since 1970 under manager Vitor Pereira, but they too looked short of ideas in the opening period.

A Christian Eriksen free kick well saved by away goalkeeper Dan Bentley, only promoted to the Wolves starting XI just before kick off after Jose Sa picked up an injury, was the only time either side hit the target in the opening period.

Amorim had seen enough from his flat side early in the second half and summoned skipper Fernandes, with the Portuguese midfielder immediately helping to create an opening for Rasmus Hojlund, but the young Dane could not connect at the far post.

Fernandes missed a good chance himself inside the penalty area, before another substitute, Sarabia, stepped up to settle the match, giving United goalkeeper Andre Onana no chance.

Wolves completed the league double over United, their first since 1979-80. Such a feat is not as noteworthy as it once was, however, with five teams having beaten United home and away in the league this season.

Fifteen league defeats is the most United have suffered in one campaign since 1989-90.