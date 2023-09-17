News
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1: Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull's run

F1: Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull's run

September 17, 2023 20:17 IST
IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrates winning the Singapore F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten.

 

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took third place as Red Bull ended up off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

IMAGE: This was Carlos Sainz's second victory for Ferrari. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Red Bull had won 15 successive races until Sunday but that looked set to end from the moment they failed to qualify in the top 10.

IMAGE: Carlos Sainz overtakes world champion Max Verstappen, who finished fifth. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Double world champion Verstappen started 11th and finished fifth, with team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez, last year's winner in Singapore, eighth.

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris took second place. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
