India's Jaden selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

IMAGE: Jaden R Pariat has been selected as one of 25 drivers from six different countries, who will now head to Sepang International Circuit for the five-day assessment process. Photographs: Jaden R Pariat/Instagram

Rising Indian driver Jaden R Pariat has been invited to the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) selection trials, as one of the best young talents in the Asia Pacific and Oceania region.

The prestigious Ferrari Academy selection trials begin on September 23 at Sepang and the top five drivers will head to the FDA Scouting World Finals in Maranello, Italy.



Jaden, who moved to the UK last year, is taking part in the full F4 British Championship with Phinsys by Argenti team.





While more than 100 drivers applied to the Ferrari Driver Academy programme, Jaden is selected as one of 25 drivers from six different countries, who will now head to Sepang International Circuit for the five-day assessment process.



"I am extremely happy to have been chosen to take part in the Ferrari Driver Academy selection trials in Malaysia. I have learned so much in almost a year of racing in the F4 British Championship and looking forward to trials for the Ferrari Driver Academy," Jaden said in a statement.



Over the years, many of the Academy students have gone on to race at a high level. Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher among others made it all the way to Formula 1.