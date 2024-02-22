News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape

Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape

February 22, 2024 15:07 IST
The 40-year-old Dani Alves, a former Barcelona defender, was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since.

IMAGE: The 40-year-old Dani Alves, a former Barcelona defender, was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Catalonia's top court on Thursday found former Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, sentencing him to four and a half years in prison.

 

The court also ordered that Alves pay 150,000 euros ($162,990) to the victim.

"The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven," the court said in a statement.

Alves had maintained the sex was consensual. The prosecutor was seeking a nine-year prison term.

The 40-year-old former Barcelona defender was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since.

The case has attracted significant attention not only because of Alves's profile but because gender violence has become an increasingly dominant topic in Spain's public discourse.

It is one of the most high-profile trials in Spain since a law passed in 2022 made consent a key element in sexual assault cases and increased minimum prison time for assaults involving violence.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
