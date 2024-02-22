News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL PICS: Liverpool fight back to go four points clear

EPL PICS: Liverpool fight back to go four points clear

February 22, 2024 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the Premier League match played between Liverpool and Luton at Anfield on Wednesday

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with Jayden Danns on scoring their fourth against Luton Town 

IMAGE: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with Jayden Danns on scoring their fourth against Luton Town. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo scored two minutes apart in the second half to open the floodgates as an injury-bitten Liverpool opened some space at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 comeback victory over Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday.

 

Juergen Klopp's team have 60 points after 26 games, four points above Manchester City and five clear of Arsenal, although both chasing teams have a game in hand. Luton Town remained in 18th.

"Exceptional game," Klopp said. "I liked lots of the first half, but I saw that the boys and crowd didn't like it as much.

"I told the boys it was a top game and we have to be calmer in decisive moments, then there were fireworks and wonderful goals -- fantastic night and it is just really good."

Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene in action with Liverpool's Joe Gomez 

IMAGE: Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene in action with Liverpool's Joe Gomez. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene shocked the Anfield faithful with a goal in the 12th minute and Liverpool, who were missing several key players including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, trailed at halftime of a home league game for the first time this season.

"We made them angry, didn't we?" said Luton manager Rob Edwards. "The second half we just saw Anfield, full-throttle. We saw Liverpool. They suffocated us and their fans were amazing."

Liverpool's patched up side came out after the break in top gear. Van Dijk scored in the 56th minute, shaking off a defender to head in a corner from Alexis Mac Allister and Gakpo headed in what Klopp called "a grenade" from Mac Allister's pinpoint cross two minutes later.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring the 3rd goal

IMAGE: Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring the 3rd goal. Photograph: Premier League/X

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott added to Liverpool's lead in the 71st and 90th minutes.

"We are a resilient team and we want to fight for one another. It's a hectic season," Elliott told Sky Sports. "For the lads that are injured we wish them well and we want to come back quickly."

The hosts had 29 shots, 13 of them on target, and a Liverpool goal felt inevitable as Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski made a string of big saves from shots by Conor Bradley, Gakpo and Van Dijk within a few minutes before Van Dijk finally connected.

"The final bit wasn't really there in the first half," Elliott said. "But football is a game of two halves and in the second half we showed it. We had to be a lot better than we were in the first half."

Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene vies with Liverpool's Wataru Endo 

IMAGE: Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene vies with Liverpool's Wataru Endo. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Liverpool have been hit by recent injuries -- terrible timing with the League Cup final against Chelsea looming on Sunday and amid a tight title race. Klopp said Salah, who just returned from a hamstring injury, was not fit to play on Wednesday while Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were all sidelined with injuries they picked up last weekend against Brentford.

The leaders were already missing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara among others.

The battle to avoid relegation is also fierce with Luton level on points with 17th-placed Everton.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Champions League: Inter down Atletico; PSV held
Champions League: Inter down Atletico; PSV held
Bayern to part ways with coach Tuchel
Bayern to part ways with coach Tuchel
Harsha Bhogle Remembers Ameen Sayani
Harsha Bhogle Remembers Ameen Sayani
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Porto down Arsenal; Barca-Napoli play drab draw

PIX: Porto down Arsenal; Barca-Napoli play drab draw

PIX: Haaland strike helps City close in on Liverpool

PIX: Haaland strike helps City close in on Liverpool

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances