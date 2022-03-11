Europa: Barcelona held; Rangers outclass Red Star

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts at goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 home draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Scottish side Rangers kept their momentum in the competition going with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Barca bombarded Galatasaray with 14 goal attempts against only three from the Turkish side, who were indebted to 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena for several fine saves.

Galatasaray also made good chances with winger Kerem Akturkoglu a constant threat to the Barca defence with his pace and range of skills.

In Glasgow, Rangers scored twice in the first 15 minutes against Red Star through James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos. Leon Balogun added the third in the second half.

Following their shock win over Borussia Dortmund in the last round, Rangers will take a three-goal advantage into the second leg after Red Star forward Aleksandar Katai had two efforts ruled out by VAR and missed a penalty late in the first half.

In Bergamo, Atalanta fought back to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a frantic match. Charles Aranguiz scored an early opener for the German side, but Colombian Luis Muriel set up Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky for the equaliser 15 minutes later.

Malinovsky twice provided assists for Muriel to put Atalanta 3-1 ahead before Moussa Diaby pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Braga defeated AS Monaco 2-0 thanks to goals from Abel Ruiz and Vitor Oliveira.

Defending Europa League champions Sevilla, second in LaLiga, beat West Ham United 1-0 thanks to Munir El Haddadi's second- half goal.

The former Barcelona winger, unmarked at the back post, rifled home a stunning volley from a free kick to put Sevilla a step closer to the last eight in a competition they have won a record six times.

Sevilla will host the final at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on May 18.