News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Europa: Barcelona held; Rangers outclass Red Star

Europa: Barcelona held; Rangers outclass Red Star

March 11, 2022 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barcelona

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts at goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 home draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Scottish side Rangers kept their momentum in the competition going with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Barca bombarded Galatasaray with 14 goal attempts against only three from the Turkish side, who were indebted to 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena for several fine saves.

Galatasaray also made good chances with winger Kerem Akturkoglu a constant threat to the Barca defence with his pace and range of skills.

 

In Glasgow, Rangers scored twice in the first 15 minutes against Red Star through James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos. Leon Balogun added the third in the second half.

Following their shock win over Borussia Dortmund in the last round, Rangers will take a three-goal advantage into the second leg after Red Star forward Aleksandar Katai had two efforts ruled out by VAR and missed a penalty late in the first half.

In Bergamo, Atalanta fought back to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a frantic match. Charles Aranguiz scored an early opener for the German side, but Colombian Luis Muriel set up Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky for the equaliser 15 minutes later.

Malinovsky twice provided assists for Muriel to put Atalanta 3-1 ahead before Moussa Diaby pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Braga defeated AS Monaco 2-0 thanks to goals from Abel Ruiz and Vitor Oliveira.

Defending Europa League champions Sevilla, second in LaLiga, beat West Ham United 1-0 thanks to Munir El Haddadi's second- half goal.

The former Barcelona winger, unmarked at the back post, rifled home a stunning volley from a free kick to put Sevilla a step closer to the last eight in a competition they have won a record six times.

Sevilla will host the final at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on May 18.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bengaluru Test: Full attendance allowed at Chinnaswamy
Bengaluru Test: Full attendance allowed at Chinnaswamy
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine
F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!
'Results are turning point in India's history'
'Results are turning point in India's history'
ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell
ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

SEE: Virat Kohli has 'few updates' for RCB fans

SEE: Virat Kohli has 'few updates' for RCB fans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances