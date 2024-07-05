News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Turkey's Demiral to be suspended for wolf gesture?

Turkey's Demiral to be suspended for wolf gesture?

July 05, 2024 01:57 IST
Merih Demiral celebrates scoring Turkey's second goal with a 'wolf' salute during the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Austria, at Leipzig Stadium, Germany, on July 2, 2024.

IMAGE: Merih Demiral celebrates scoring Turkey's second goal with a 'wolf' salute during the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Austria, at Leipzig Stadium, Germany, on July 2, 2024. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Turkey defender Merih Demiral is to be banned for two games by UEFA following a gesture he made during his side's last-16 win against Austria on Tuesday and will miss Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Netherlands, German media reported. 

The 26-year-old centre back scored twice in a 2-1 win over the Austrians to send his side into the last eight for the first time since 2008, and celebrated by making a "wolf" gesture with his fingers.

 

The gesture is linked to the "Grey Wolves", an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party.

"The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums," Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a post on X, and UEFA subsequently opened a disciplinary case against Demiral. 

German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday that it had received information that the player would be banned for two games over the gesture, but it did not specify a source for its claim. 

Turkey meet the Netherlands in their quarter-final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday, a game the Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
