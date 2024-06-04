France head into Euros with injury woes and poor form

IMAGE: France's Mike Maignan celebrates with Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate during their Euro '24 qualifier against Holland. Photograph:Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters IMAGE: France's Mike Maignan celebrates with Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate during their Euro '24 qualifier against Holland.

France enters Euro 2024 as a favourite on paper, but a closer look reveals a team riddled with selection issues courtesy of a string of injuries to key players. Defender Lucas Hernandez is out with a serious injury, while Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate are struggling for form while goalkeeper Mike Maignan's fitness is also a concern.

However, France has a history of overcoming adversity. They reached the World Cup final in 2022 despite a shaky build-up. Kylian Mbappé remains a world-class striker, ably supported by the creative spark of Ousmane Dembele and the exciting youngster Bradley Barcola. The return of the experienced N'Golo Kante adds much-needed stability to the midfield. Deschamps, though, hasn't replicated that success at the Euros, with a runners-up finish in 2016 their best showing under his reign.

A last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland in 2020 is a fresh wound they'll be eager to avenge. Deschamps acknowledges the growing expectations surrounding France: "There's nothing bigger than the Euros... We're favourites, like other teams, but there are stages to go through."

France's path to glory is far from clear. Defensive issues need solutions, and key players must rediscover their best form. Yet, their attacking prowess and big-game mentality make them a team to fear.