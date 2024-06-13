News
EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener

EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener

June 13, 2024 18:01 IST
The tournament starts on Friday in Munich, and Germany will start as strong favourites against Scotland.

Walter the Orangutan predicts opening game results of Germany v Scotland at Dortmund Zoo, Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday 

IMAGE: Walter the Orangutan predicts opening game result of Germany vs Scotland match, at Dortmund Zoo, Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Euro 2024 hosts Germany are on course for a narrow victory in their opening match against Scotland -- according to an oracle orangutan at Dortmund Zoo.

Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.

 

On Thursday two buckets were placed in his enclosure, one with a Germany scarf, one with a Scotland scarf.

"Walter stopped in front of the buckets, and then he took a look at both and he was very strictly going to the German bucket, so I think it must be a victory for the German team against Scotland. But then he went to the Scottish bucket, so may be the Scottish will be very close too," said zoo spokesperson Marcel Stawinoga.

Walter joins a list of creatures as differing as an octopus and an elephant, that have predicted the outcomes of international soccer matches, usually by picking one bowl of food bearing a team's flag over another.

Among the most famous was Paul the oracle octopus who lived in an aquarium in the German city of Oberhausen, and who shot to fame in the 2010 World Cup for his uncanny ability to predict the results of Germany's matches. He correctly forecast how Germany would fare in seven matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

