News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kumble backs Arshdeep to partner Bumrah in Super Eight

Kumble backs Arshdeep to partner Bumrah in Super Eight

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Arshdeep has picked seven wickets in three matches so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Arshdeep has picked seven wickets in three matches so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Spin legend Anil Kumble feels going by current form, Mohammed Siraj should make way for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh if India decides to play just two specialist fast bowlers in the West Indies-leg of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep was lethal in India's seven-wicket win over USA, snaring four wickets for just nine runs in New York on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah is India's preferred choice and Kumble has no doubt that Arshdeep should combine with him along side all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It will help India field an extra spinner on the slow Caribbean pitches.

 

"I think the way he (Arshdeep) bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohamed Siraj," the former India coach told ESPNCricinfo.

"If at all India takes that option of going with just the two seamers and Hardik Pandya. So yes, in that sense. Plus he also gives you an extra variety with his left-arm pace. So overall, he must be happy."

Arshdeep has done well for India in the three T20 World Cup matches so far, picking up seven wickets at an economy of 6.225 and strike rate of 10.28.

In comparison, Siraj has managed just one wicket from three games at a strike rate of 66.

India will play Canada in their final Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday before departing for the Caribbean.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
USA is starting to embrace cricket
USA is starting to embrace cricket
Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth
Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth
Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit
Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit
Australian Open: Prannoy, Sameer advance
Australian Open: Prannoy, Sameer advance
5 killed in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur
5 killed in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight

Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight

'Blessed that I get to do what I love the most'

'Blessed that I get to do what I love the most'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances