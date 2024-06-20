Euro 2024: Jovic snatches dramatic late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic scores their first goal. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to cancel out Zan Karnicnik's opener and salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

Both sides hit the woodwork and had periods where they dominated possession and created chances at the Munich Football Arena in a game of end-to-end play at times.

IMAGE: Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Just like against England, Serbia started slowly and handed the initiative to Slovenia whose first big chance came when Timi Elsnik hit the near post after dribbling into the box in the first half.

Slovenia broke the deadlock after the break with a brilliantly worked goal from right-back man-of-the-match Karnicnik who put them on the brink of their first ever Euros win.

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Slovenia had missed several good chances until Karnicnik drove upfield from the edge of his own penalty area, released the ball to Elsnik and then met the return cross to slot the ball past Predrag Rajkovic in the 69th minute.

Serbia ratcheted up the pressure looking for an equalizer with veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the post, and they finally levelled when Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave their opponents distraught.

Serbia failed to capitalise on periods of superiority despite the menace of Mitrovic, who saw a close range shot deflected by Karnicnik onto the woodwork, until Jovic struck.

The result at the Munich Football Arena put Slovenia in second place on two points with group leaders England to come in their third and final Group C game. Serbia, bottom with one point, face Denmark next.