News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro 2024: Jovic snatches dramatic late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

Euro 2024: Jovic snatches dramatic late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

June 20, 2024 21:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serbia

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic scores their first goal. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to cancel out Zan Karnicnik's opener and salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

Both sides hit the woodwork and had periods where they dominated possession and created chances at the Munich Football Arena in a game of end-to-end play at times.

Serbia

IMAGE: Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Just like against England, Serbia started slowly and handed the initiative to Slovenia whose first big chance came when Timi Elsnik hit the near post after dribbling into the box in the first half.

 

Slovenia broke the deadlock after the break with a brilliantly worked goal from right-back man-of-the-match Karnicnik who put them on the brink of their first ever Euros win.

Serbia

IMAGE: Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Slovenia had missed several good chances until Karnicnik drove upfield from the edge of his own penalty area, released the ball to Elsnik and then met the return cross to slot the ball past Predrag Rajkovic in the 69th minute.

Serbia ratcheted up the pressure looking for an equalizer with veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the post, and they finally levelled when Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave their opponents distraught.

Serbia

Serbia failed to capitalise on periods of superiority despite the menace of Mitrovic, who saw a close range shot deflected by Karnicnik onto the woodwork, until Jovic struck.

The result at the Munich Football Arena put Slovenia in second place on two points with group leaders England to come in their third and final Group C game. Serbia, bottom with one point, face Denmark next.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Euro 2024: What's going wrong for Croatia?
Euro 2024: What's going wrong for Croatia?
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
PIX: Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
Stimac's warm farewell to Blue Tigers
Stimac's warm farewell to Blue Tigers
Why Indian players are wearing black armbands...
Why Indian players are wearing black armbands...
Relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail
Relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
All you need to know about Copa America 2024
All you need to know about Copa America 2024

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs

Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs

Euro PIX: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss

Euro PIX: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances