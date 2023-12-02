Euro 2024: Germany to start campaign vs Scotland

IMAGE: General view of the groups during the draw. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin's Olympic stadium.

The draw was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament.

The hosts qualified automatically and 20 teams advanced through the European qualifiers. Three teams are still unknown and will come through the playoffs in March.

The top two in each of the six Euro 2024 groups proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.