News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro 2024: Germany to start campaign vs Scotland

Euro 2024: Germany to start campaign vs Scotland

December 02, 2023 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Germany

IMAGE: General view of the groups during the draw. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin's Olympic stadium.

The draw was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament.

 

The hosts qualified automatically and 20 teams advanced through the European qualifiers. Three teams are still unknown and will come through the playoffs in March.

The top two in each of the six Euro 2024 groups proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Something to be happy about after World Cup loss'
'Something to be happy about after World Cup loss'
India eye next-level T20I show from Shreyas, Chahar
India eye next-level T20I show from Shreyas, Chahar
'IPL has given me confidence to remain calm'
'IPL has given me confidence to remain calm'
Celebrating WC loss: UAPA dropped against students
Celebrating WC loss: UAPA dropped against students
Syed Modi: Ashwini-Tanisha in final, Priyanshu loses
Syed Modi: Ashwini-Tanisha in final, Priyanshu loses
EPL PIX: Bukayo Saka, Odegaard fire Arsenal to victory
EPL PIX: Bukayo Saka, Odegaard fire Arsenal to victory
Israel recalls negotiators as truce talks break down
Israel recalls negotiators as truce talks break down

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

'If my son plays a sport, I'll use Kohli as example'

'If my son plays a sport, I'll use Kohli as example'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances