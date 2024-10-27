News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Ethiopian scripts new half marathon world record

Ethiopian scripts new half marathon world record

October 27, 2024 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha celebrates after winning and setting a new half marathon world record with a time of 57 minutes 30 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon, Valencia, Spain on Sunday

IMAGE: Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha celebrates after winning and setting a new half marathon world record with a time of 57 minutes 30 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon, Valencia, Spain on Sunday. Photograph: Eva Manez/Reuters

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha broke the men's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain to shave one second off the previous mark.

 

That was set by Kenya's Jacop Kiplimo in Lisbon in 2021.

The 27-year-old Kejelcha, running only his sixth half marathon, settled in behind the pacemakers from the start before making his move around the three-kilometre mark.

Kejelcha, who holds the world indoor mile record, broke away from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech to win the race in record time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Massive concerns for transitioning Team India
Massive concerns for transitioning Team India
China's Qinwen continues title-winning spree
China's Qinwen continues title-winning spree
PICS: Black Caps conquer India with big win in Pune
PICS: Black Caps conquer India with big win in Pune
First C-295 plane to roll out of Guj plant in Sep 2026
First C-295 plane to roll out of Guj plant in Sep 2026
Ranji Round-Up: Mumbai, Baroda continue to dominate
Ranji Round-Up: Mumbai, Baroda continue to dominate
Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico
Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico
Why have thousands of kindergartens shut down in China?
Why have thousands of kindergartens shut down in China?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Beleaguered Gambhir gets Shastri backing

Beleaguered Gambhir gets Shastri backing

Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico

Probe launched into racist insults during El Clasico

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances