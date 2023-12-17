News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Erigaisi wins; Gukesh draws in Chennai GM Chess C'ship

Erigaisi wins; Gukesh draws in Chennai GM Chess C'ship

Source: PTI
December 17, 2023 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Erigiasi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Arjun Erigaisi/X

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi outwitted Serbia's Alexandr Predke in the third round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship in Chennai on Sunday to secure his maiden win in the tournament.

It was the only decisive result in the third round with the other three games ending in draws.

Teenaged Grandmaster and local star D Gukesh held Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo in 30 moves with black pieces for his third straight draw. He has 1.5 points and is placed fifth in the standings.

 

Erigaisi edged Predke in a 71-move game with white pieces to move up to 1.5 points after having started with a loss to experienced compatriot P Harikrishna.

Harikrishna and Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine) settled for a draw after 34 moves.

Harkrishna and Hungary's Sanan Sjugirov are at the top of the standings with 2 points apiece.

Gukesh and Erigaisi are competing for a spot in next year's Candidates tournament and a good performance here will boost their prospects.

Results:

Round 3: Parham Maghsoodloo drew D Gukesh, Pentala Harikrishna drew Pavel Eljanov, Sanan Sjugirov drew Levon Aronian (USA), Arjun Erigaisi beat Alexandr Predke.

Standings after round three: 1-2. Sanan Sjugirov, P Harikrishna - 2 points, 3. Aronian - 1.5, 4. Eljanov - 1.5, 5. Gukesh - 1.5, 6. Erigaisi - 1.5, 7. Predke - 1, 8. Maghsoodloo - 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
India's tennis stars to face Pakistan after 60 yrs
India's tennis stars to face Pakistan after 60 yrs
Osaka set to return: Can she dominate again?
Osaka set to return: Can she dominate again?
Who is India's BIGGEST wealth creator?
Who is India's BIGGEST wealth creator?
Rajan: India will remain lower middle economy, if...
Rajan: India will remain lower middle economy, if...
Sathish; Tanisha-Dhruv shine at Odisha Masters
Sathish; Tanisha-Dhruv shine at Odisha Masters
Tension in Bihar after recovery of temple staff's body
Tension in Bihar after recovery of temple staff's body

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Sathish; Tanisha-Dhruv shine at Odisha Masters

Sathish; Tanisha-Dhruv shine at Odisha Masters

How India crushed South Africa in ODI showdown

How India crushed South Africa in ODI showdown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances