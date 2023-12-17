How India crushed South Africa in ODI showdown

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSA/X

In the wake of a resounding eight-wicket loss to India in the series opener, South African skipper Aiden Markram graciously acknowledged the prowess of the Indian bowlers.

Emphasising their adept use of lateral movement, the Proteas found themselves under pressure right from the opening delivery.

The youthful Indian squad seized control in the inaugural clash of the three-match ODI series, orchestrating a commanding victory in Johannesburg on Sunday. With Arshdeep Singh's stellar five-wicket haul and standout performances by debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer, India's dominance was evident.

The defeat left South Africa grappling with challenges on both batting and bowling fronts, prompting serious contemplation ahead of the second encounter scheduled in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Facing a tough loss, South African captain Aiden Markram reflected on the challenges, expressing, "It's a tough one. We aimed for a strong batting performance, but credit to their bowlers for exploiting the lateral movement. Settling in and building partnerships proved elusive from the start, and we couldn't regain control."

Anticipating seam movement, Markram explained, "We expected some seam in day games, usually for five to seven overs. Surprisingly, it persisted longer, disrupting our rhythm."

Addressing the need for individual responsibility in aggressive batting, he emphasized, "It boils down to individuals. While encouraging a positive approach, communication and smart choices are vital. We'll need a thorough assessment."

On the choice to bat first again, Markram laughed, "Probably not. Lessons learned."