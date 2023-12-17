Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X

Wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli continued his splendid run with a second century in five matches as Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Ashiqur smashed 12 fours and one six in his knock of 129 (149 balls) as Bangladesh posted 282/8 after hosts UAE opted to field.

In reply, UAE surrendered meekly to fold up for 87 in 24.5 overs as Bangladesh clinched the eight-nation tournament with five wins from as many games.

The seam trio of left-arm quick Maruf Mridha (7-0-29-3), Iqbal Hossain Emon (6-0-15-2) and Rohanat Doullah Borson (6-2-26-3) caused a flutter to have UAE at 61/7 inside 15 overs.

Offspinner Sheikh Paevez Jibon (4.5-1-7-2) then wrapped up the issue with his tidy spell. For UAE, Dhruv Parashar waged a lone battle at No. 4 to be 25 not out.

Opener Akshat Rai (11) was the next-best scorer, while the others failed to reach double digits.

For Bangladesh, Ashiqur finished with 378 runs from five innings at 126.00 to be adjudged both player of the match and series.

Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan (60; 71b), Ariful Islam (50; 40b) and skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby's quickfire 21 (11b) also contributed significantly in Bangladesh's innings.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 282/8 in 50 overs (Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 129, Chowdhury Md Rizwan 60, Ariful Islam 50; Ayman Ahamed 4/52, Omid Rehman 2/41) bt UAE 87 in 24.5 overs (Dhruv Parashar 25 not out; Maruf Mridha 3/29, Rohanat Doullah Borson 3/26, Sheikh Paevez Jibon 2/7) by 195 runs.