EPL: Ronaldo and United left frustrated in goalless draw

IMAGE: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, denting their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

The result leaves United on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside but for all their pressure, Ralf Rangnick's side failed to create enough clear chances.

United winger Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put in by a flick from Paul Pogba but Watford defended with tenacity.

Watford remain next to bottom on 19 points, three points behind 17th placed Everton.

Newcastle claim vital win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

IMAGE: Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action with Newcastle United's Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Newcastle moved above sliding Brentford into 14th place while the London side's eighth defeat in nine games left them in 15th place, only three points above the 18th-placed Burnley who have three games in hand.

With Eriksen being named on the bench by manager Thomas Frank and pleasant spring sunshine beating down the mood amongst the home fans was buoyant before kickoff.

But their best-laid plans were in tatters when Dasilva's attempt to shield the ball from Newcastle's Matt Targett resulted in him catching Targett high on the shin.

Referee Mike Dean initially gave Dasilva a yellow card but after being invited by the VAR to check a monitor he rightly upgraded it to a straight red.

Newcastle wasted several chances to take the lead with Chris Wood heading straight at Brentford keeper David Raya from Ryan Fraser's teasing cross. When Fraser swung in another great delivery in the 33rd minute, Joelinton made no mistake, heading powerfully past Raya.

Brentford tried to respond as halftime approached and forced a couple of corners, but from the second the ball broke loose and Fabian Schar's superb pass set Willock clear to rifle a shot into the roof of the net.

Newcastle were untouchable in the second half even after Eriksen came on to replace fellow Dane Mathias Jensen in a bid to conjure some magic.

The 30-year-old playmaker was given a rapturous reception from all around the stadium as he ran on.

There were a few pleasing touches for the Dane, one volleyed pass in particular, but apart from his return it was a day to forget for Brentford who are sinking like a stone.

Crystal Palace held 1-1 at home by Burnley

IMAGE: Burnley manager Sean Dyche. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Burnley's Premier League bid to get out of the relegation zone hit a bump in the road on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace, snapping a two-game winning run and leaving Sean Dyche's side in 18th place.

Palace took an early lead when Michael Olise drew two defenders out on the right flank, danced his way past both and curled in a cross that was slotted home by Jeffrey Schlupp.

At the other end, Palace were very compact whenever they lost possession, and Burnley failed to register a single shot that tested Jack Butland in goal in the first half.

But that changed a minute into the second half when a long ball was nodded down in the box by Jay Rodriguez and latched onto by Aaron Lennon, whose shot was turned in by Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic for an own goal.

Burnley's Wout Weghorst also had a goal chalked off for offside in the buildup, while Wilfried Zaha hit the post. But both sides shared the spoils, leaving Burnley in 18th while Palace moved up to 11th.